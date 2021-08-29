Letter to the editor: Masks do benefit children

A letter on Aug. 25 stated Ireland deemed masking of elementary children child abuse. With digging I found the original study by the Health Information and Quality Authority. Published on March 3, the study actually says masks may have some slight benefits but children may not wear masks correctly and may suffer some issues such as anxiety and problems with communication and language skills so masks aren't mandatory. Right wing media branded it as "child abuse." Schools have a rigorous protocol if COVID is detected.

Looking at Ireland as a whole, 62.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, another 11.9% have their first shot. Ireland has the Alpha strain, as COVID is increasing adult face masks are required for public transport, shopping, cinemas, and indoor facilities. The penalty for not wearing a mask is up to $3,000 and 6 months in jail. In addition, restaurants and cinemas can require a vaccination passport and an ID.

So masks were not deemed child abuse but are not mandatory for children when weighed against problems with wearing and other issues. But Ireland is very serious about requiring masks and vaccinations for adults to minimize COVID impacts on its population and that in turn protects children.