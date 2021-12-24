Letter to the editor: Masks save lives

We recently returned to Missoula after two weeks in Hawaii. COVID vaccination was required to enter Hawaii without a quarantine, and everyone was required to wear a mask in public when indoors.

It was distressing arriving in Montana where masks are not required, and barely over half of the population has been fully vaccinated. Our shuttle ride from the airport was our most upsetting experience. The driver refused to wear a mask, and said that it was personal when we asked if she was vaccinated. This behavior was so different than the considerate behavior of people in Hawaii.

The effects of these different policies is devastating. The per capita death rate from COVID in Montana, according to the CDC, is 268 per 100,000 people. This is almost four times the per capita death rate in Hawaii of 74 per 100,000 people. If Montana had the same death rate as Hawaii, nearly 2,000 people who died from COVID in Montana would be alive today.

We can disagree about the legality of mask mandates, but how would anyone choose to not wear a mask in public when they could help save the health and lives of others?

Fred Allendorf and Diane Haddon,

Missoula

