It seems like every day I turn on the news and there is a new mass shooting reported. My partner Mary will say, "isn't that awful," and I will reply "yes, it is awful." Then the next day there is another mass shooting and another "awful" exchange. I would recommend that Americans act like ostriches and put their heads in the sand — no hearing, seeing or reading about our country's daily slaughter. National legislation should be adopted creating one network, such as C-SPAN, to report on mass shootings. Other national networks, such as NBC, CBS and FOX, would be prohibited from reporting on the mass shooting carnage. This new network would be known as the Mass Shooting Network-America (MSN-A). The funding for MSN-A would be accomplished by instituting a 25% surcharge on the sale of every gun and bullet sold in the United States. Such a surcharge would create huge funds for MSN-A to report on the shooters and their victims. Personally, I would be an ostrich, never watching MSN-A. I would watch the "good news" from the other networks, such as the war in the Ukraine, pandemics and global warming. No more "awful" conversations with Mary.