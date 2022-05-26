 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Mass shootings

If the latest school massacre is leaving you a little unsettled about the state of affairs in America, you might want to consider voting Republican as a way to solve the problem. It may seem counter-intuitive at first blush, but the GOP will be installing an autocracy and autocracies aren't big on personal rights, least of all gun ownership. Gun lovers will have to kiss their precious Second Amendment goodbye. You don't notice a lot of mass murdering in Russia or North Korea and you won't here, either. Yay! Well, by normal citizens.

T. Lincoln Ballard,

Missoula

