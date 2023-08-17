I saw the tragic news report that Old Lahaina Town in Maui is on fire due to the heavy winds of hurricane Dora. I am in shock! Hundreds of years of culture and history have vanished overnight. I lived on Maui for 49 years, and both of the family businesses on Front Street, where I worked for many years, have burned to the ground.

Like all of the other proprietors, my friend also lost his business last night, his gallery with all his valuable art inside. How devastating for all the business owners and their employees. How sad for Maui; the bottomless despair and grief they must feel. And for those hundreds of thousands of people that came to beautiful Lahaina for more than a century — now there is only the ghost of a memory.

Lahaina was not only the picture of ancient Hawaiian culture and vibrant history with its quaint, colorful buildings from whaling times in centuries past; but until yesterday, was the pulse beat of western Maui. Today, it lies in ashes. A death knell and the passing away of all that once was, in a brief blowing of the wind.

I now live in Montana, but I am grieving over the burning of Old Lahaina Town; the inconsolable sorrow and destruction to its people, their businesses, their homes, their livelihood, the dead bodies found in the ocean or in their cars, fleeing to escape. So far, there are 96 people who lost their lives, many others severely burned and traumatized. Thousands are homeless, without electricity or communication and their water is contaminated. My heart breaks and I will wear black.

Dianne Lassen Winter

Plains