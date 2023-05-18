I am frustrated and angry by your inability to manage Missoula's transient epidemic. Using the 9th Circuit Court ruling as the basis for your do-nothing approach is unacceptable. You are allowing transients to overrun, destroy and pollute our city. At present you are earning a D for leadership and decision making. Therefore, I offer you a solution. 1. Move all transients camping in the city to a parking lot (say Orange and Front) an area that can be cleaned and does not pollute open-spaces and waterway. Provide them with portable toilets and dumpsters. 2. Pass an ordinance making it illegal to camp in undesignated open spaces. 3. Empower your police to enforce these rules and check for warrants when encountering non-compliant people. It's not a difficult problem to manage if you choose to act.