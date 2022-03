U.S. Sen. John McCain was right. Putin is a thug, a murderer, and a killer. He must be stopped. Consider this: if Russia stops fighting, the world will have peace. If Ukraine stops fighting, it will cease to exist.

If we as Americans need more proof that we must cease our dependence on fossil fuels ASAP, it is this fear the western nations have of standing up to Putin and saying, "No, you will not invade Ukraine or any other nation ..."