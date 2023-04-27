The bunny hopping in the Prescott School playground doesn’t notice broken glass scattered on pavement nor do deer licking ice covering glass shards. Area children and families and their dogs recreating at Prescott take extra care in observing the unsafe, risky neglected environment. There are serious break-ins, window busting, tagging, forced entry, downed branches, unswept sidewalks and damaged, dangerous playground equipment at Prescott for a year now growing worse, affecting the neighborhood school we’ve lived next door to since 1975. School district staff responded slightly with temporary boarding of windows. No glass pickup, scant follow up. Missoula police are wonderfully responsive, kind and caring. But, their job doesn’t include glass, needles and trash pickup. I support local schools, our kids attended Prescott and I taught in the district, however, it has not demonstrated fiscal responsibility and leadership regarding protecting this community building. I invite readers to visit the school grounds to see for yourself.