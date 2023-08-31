Missoula residents should read the Aug. 23 Missoulian describing the mess created by the Legislature telling school boards what to do in two new laws. These laws aim at banning transgender, same-sex, other sexual and similarly controversial topics taught or discussed in schools. The Missoula School Board should challenge the laws in court. Montana’s Constitution vests public school supervision and control in elected school boards, not the Legislature. When the Montana Supreme Court first looked at this in 1976, it left open the question of whether statutes encroaching on board powers which are enacted after voters approved the Constitution are valid. It is time to answer it. Courts throughout the country are barring enforcement of such laws, including last week’s federal 9th Circuit decision upholding a lower court ban on enforcing Idaho’s transgender sports participation law. The Biden Administration has also come out swinging against state laws setting aside in-school student gender identification protections. The Missoula Board admits its uncertainty about what to do even with Montana’s top education attorneys’ help. Courts offer the path to clarify this by deciding why the Legislature thinks it can set aside Montana’s constitutional powers granted to our elected school boards.