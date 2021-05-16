Letter to the editor: Meat giveaway for Montana veterans

This letter is to all veterans and their families who reside in Missoula and all surrounding areas.
On May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Montana Veterans Meat Locker from Billings will be in the parking lot of 2275 N. Reserve St. to give free bags of meat to Montana veterans and families. This will be domestic and wild game. The processing is aid for Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It is made possible by Montana hunters and ranchers.
Please bring verification of service, and remember: May 30, 9 to 11 a.m., free bags of meat.
For more information call 406-860-9683 or email vetsmeatlocker.mt@gmail.com.
Agnes E. Salisbury,
Missoula