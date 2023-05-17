The anti-abortion actions of Gianforte and our legislators implies that only sinful women have unwanted pregnancies, and that pregnancy, labor, and parenthood are the appropriate punishment for their inappropriate behavior. Well, what about a seriously defective, dying fetus that will kill the mother? What about a deformed fetus that will die in agony and cause debilitating financial and emotional scars for an entire family? What about rape victims, some of them children themselves, who will be forced to nourish the child of a monster, and re-live the very obvious effects of their rape every day? What about the devastating, life-long impacts of an unplanned pregnancy for a woman with chronic health challenges?
The intent of Republican legislation may be to protect the unborn, but in reality it gives government the power to degrade women, deny their sexuality, punish them, and sentence many to death in the name of their religion. God gave us free will, the ability to make educated decisions, and the brains to conduct medical research and develop procedures to ensure our healthy future.
Citizens in a free society should have privacy in their medical decisions, led by knowledgeable medical professionals, not by meddlesome politicians and their personal religious agenda.
