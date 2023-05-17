The anti-abortion actions of Gianforte and our legislators implies that only sinful women have unwanted pregnancies, and that pregnancy, labor, and parenthood are the appropriate punishment for their inappropriate behavior. Well, what about a seriously defective, dying fetus that will kill the mother? What about a deformed fetus that will die in agony and cause debilitating financial and emotional scars for an entire family? What about rape victims, some of them children themselves, who will be forced to nourish the child of a monster, and re-live the very obvious effects of their rape every day? What about the devastating, life-long impacts of an unplanned pregnancy for a woman with chronic health challenges?