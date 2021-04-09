 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Medicaid verification is already sufficient
Letter to the editor: Medicaid verification is already sufficient

In 2013, I underwent life-saving surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from my spinal cord. The surgery left me paralyzed from the waist down. I was in the hospital for weeks, then radiation, followed by physical therapy and mental health services. Fortunately, I qualified for Medicaid to get the care I needed without not drowning in medical debt.

Only 1.5 years after surgery, I returned to work and today have a good job, a wonderful relationship, and own my home. I'm no longer on Medicaid, but I am grateful it was there for me when I needed it.

It’s frustrating to see legislators try to mess with a program like Medicaid expansion that is working. Senate Bill 100 will add unnecessary and burdensome verification layers, which will kick people off their coverage. I think about accidentally missing an extra letter during all of my treatments and losing my insurance. I can’t imagine what my life would be like.

The state already has a responsible verification process in place. Does it make Montana a better place to add more stress to people like me who need coverage? Call Rep. Sharon Greef and ask her to vote "no" on SB 100.

Leah Zins,

Stevensville

