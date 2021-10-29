Letter to the editor: Memory loss discussion group

Dementia Friendly Missoula (DFM) invites those adjusting to recent memory loss to a free discussion group, Memory Loss Conversations (MLC). The COVID pandemic has necessitated decreased involvement in the community, which has been difficult for people living with memory loss and their caregiving loved ones.

Currently, there are two caregiver support groups in Missoula, facilitated by Missoula Aging Services. However, Missoula lacks a similar group for those experiencing early memory loss, or who have recently received a diagnosis.

Modeled after a weekly Zoom memory loss group at the University of Washington Memory and Brain Wellness Center — which has had an overwhelmingly positive response from participants — Missoula’s group will also use Zoom. It will be facilitated by trained volunteers.

The MLC group offers an opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing a similar situation. It provides a space to discuss challenges with people who understand, and to explore life-affirming ways of living with memory loss. Care partners are welcome to assist with technology if needed, but the conversation will be guided by participants experiencing memory loss.

For more information, please call 406-351-0090 or email dfm33mlc@gmail.com.

Patti Holkup, RN

DFM Volunteer, Missoula

