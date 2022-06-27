Letter to the editor: Men should pay support

If the law now is that, at the moment of conception, there is a life, then the man should be ordered to pay support from that moment as well.
Mary Henne,
Townsend
If the law now is that, at the moment of conception, there is a life, then the man should be ordered to pay support from that moment as well.
Mary Henne,
Townsend
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
You may not be a Christian if you worship any person, such as Trump, instead of God, your Maker; if you believe repeated lies, such as politic…
Neo Nazis coming to Montana for a rally. Don't you have to have a permit for any kind of rally? Has this bunch of thugs carrying murder weapon…
Our cowardly members of Congress, lost in the deep pockets of the NRA, should be required to view crime scene photos of the broken, mutilated …
Somebody tell me what happened to the obscenity and decency laws that used to exist on the books for enforcement? I want to know why all these…
The June 5th, 2022, Missoulian cartoon of the teacher "on strike until assault weapons and high capacity magazines are banned" prompts me to p…
Should those policemen/women who did nothing to stop that killer in Texas be charged with murder? Should the assault rifle manufacturer be cha…
In perusing the websites of both candidates I could not find where Tranel offered any ideas concerning the overarching issues of inflation and…
The text of the 2nd Amendment to our Constitution states: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the righ…
If you don't want fascism, then don't be a Republican. If you want free and fair elections, then don't be a Republican. If you want kids to le…
“The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” -Thomas Jefferson.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.