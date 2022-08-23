Letter to the editor: Message from Tester

There's no doubt that the rising costs are having a negative impact. I've hear from folks in every corner of the Montana asking me to find a solution that will curb inflation, lower prices and help our country.

This is the largest debt reduction legislation in more that a decade. It invests hundreds of billions of dollars to pay down the debt, which will grow our economy. The Inflation Reduction Act lower health care costs. The inflation Reduction Act unleashes American Energy. And it's fully paid for without raising taxes on working Montanans. The bottom line is this is good legislation that'll do a whole lot of good for Montana's working families and small businesses. There is more to this email, but I only have so many words to write. If you want to know the rest of what is in the email, Google Tester.Senate.gov and ask the question why did you vote for the bill.