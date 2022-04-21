Letter to the editor: Michael Burks cares about others

I have known Michael Burks for about 10 years or maybe a little more. Who knows, time flies when you are having fun!

I met Michael in Butte at a hockey game, I was a referee and he was the owner of the two teams playing.

I knew immediately, that I made a friend for life. Michael and Kiomi have taken me under their wings, no pun intended, and made me a better man! He has taught me how to forgive, how to love God, and how to be a better person.

I know that Michael will be the best person for the job in the election, because he is a man of God and a man of his word. He doesn’t beat around the bush, he speaks his mind.

This man loves his family, his city, his state and his country and truly only wants what is best for it.

I couldn’t be prouder to call Michael my friend and my brother — he is not really my brother, but one of the best friends a man can ask for.

Michael Burks is who Missoula needs in office and who Missoula should have in office.

I have never seen a person care more about others, than Michael!

Sammy Saunders,

Bozeman

