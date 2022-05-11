Letter to the editor: Michael Burks is natural leader

I have known you for two years now, first as a new customer and now also as a friend. I still am amazed at the "servant" minded lifestyle that you live. Your willingness to serve others during their times of need is something we all can learn from. I can honestly say that I have never known anyone that has contributed to the well-being of others in the way you do. You have a natural leadership quality as well that makes the "servant" side of you even more unique. In times of success and happiness as well as in times of darkness and sorrow, you are willing to stand up and make a difference in those around you. I know you have a strong desire for your employees not to just survive in their jobs, you want them to thrive in their positions and in their lives. In our conversations about Montana and our nation, it's apparent that you desire the same outcome for them both. Honestly, I can't think of a more dedicated and loyal person to represent Missoula.