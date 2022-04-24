Letter to the editor: Michael Burks is running for HD97

For the past five months of my inaugural campaign for House District 97, I have been trying to introduce myself as a tax paying citizen, small business owner, father, grandfather and husband so that those interested could get to know me before I went public with the issues that are most important in my opinion.

I did this because I am not a politician and essentially, that was my way of introducing that very important piece of information. I will represent you as I introduced myself, without agenda or ambition, but with my experience and passions for life and liberty.

My email address is mburks@BurksForMontana for those in HD97 who want their voices heard if I am elected to represent Montana House District 97 for the next two years.

If you do vote for me, here are the items that I will focus on while also listening to the people of Montana to ensure that their concerns are heard: Protect and defend our Second Amendment rights; stop out of control government spending; defend and protect veterans' rights; fight for lower property taxes and reduce housing costs; support law enforcement and keep our communities safe; fight overreaching mandates and restore checks and balances; lead the fight against human trafficking; support education reform and ban CRT; protect our privacy rights in the digital age.

Michael Burks,

Missoula

