Letter to the editor: Mike Hopkins unworthy of your vote

If you are voting the Republican ticket in the upcoming primary election, I suggest you write in a candidate of your choice for State Representative District 92. Mike Hopkins is uncontested for the Republican nomination. He is not worthy of your vote as he seems not to care about representing people in is his district. I have emailed him through his official website multiple times and called his contact phone number several times over a period of months and have not had a response from him. Mike Hopkins has shown that he is not interested in representing the people who elected him.