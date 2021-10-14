Letter to the editor: Mike Nugent brings, honesty, integrity, community values

Mike Nugent is a fresh face to city politics. I have known Mike for decades and observed his work on important community issues including quality of life, cultural diversity, housing, the environment, and economic development. His best skill is listening to people.

Mike Nugent brings, honesty, integrity, community values, and a wry sense of humor to the Ward 4 City Council seat. From his days playing school sports to in his role as a Missoula business leader, Mike understands the value of being part of a team. Mike will listen to constituent’s points of view on important issues. As a businessman and homeowner Mike will be fiscally responsible. He is a fierce competitor who will be a voice for his constituents and the Missoula community.