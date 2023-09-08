After reading the “hit” piece on Mike Nugent, I must respond.

Mike is ethical and whip smart. His work ethic is second to none. He cares deeply about Missoula and the people who live here. Mike is everything Montana needs in a candidate. It makes me furious that his opponents had people sign an innuendo-filled, pearl-clutching letter.

PACs are a part of political races. It’s illegal for any candidate to communicate with PACs or attempt to direct a PAC where to spend money. They say because the PAC supports Nugent he won’t perform his mayoral duties. Opponents say he did something illegal. He didn’t and wouldn’t.

Attacking opponents with supposition, claiming to see into the future without evidence or facts is embarrassing. They’re doing this because they have nothing else. Nugent is a better candidate, more qualified and will be a fantastic mayor, so they turned to dirty tricks. Mike Nugent’s opponents think the voters aren’t smart enough to make up their minds on the merits, so they lie. They can’t beat him on the facts and candidate quality.

Candidates don’t control PAC support. Not one of these candidates would have controlled the PAC’s support.

I support Mike Nugent.

Jami Dee Woodman,

Lolo