As an active and engaged resident of Missoula, I am thrilled to voice my unwavering support for Mike Nugent's candidacy for mayor. His unparalleled work ethic, unwavering commitment to community service, and genuine passion for Missoula make him the ideal choice for our next mayor.

Balancing a full-time job, his crucial role on the city council, and involvement in four non-profit boards and committees is a testament to his boundless energy and dedication to improving our community. Despite this demanding schedule, he still manages to find time to coach his kids' sports teams and nurture his marriage — a testament to his outstanding character and prioritization of family.

Missoula needs a mayor who will put their heart and soul into the role, someone who understands the diverse needs of our citizens and will work tirelessly to address them. Mike embodies all these qualities and more. With him at the helm, I am confident that Missoula will continue to thrive and grow. I urge my fellow residents to vote for Mike Nugent as our next mayor.

Katie Carlson,

Missoula