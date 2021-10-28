 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Mike Nugent is smart, honest, fair

It appears that there are a few people who have concerns that Mike Nugent is a realtor, stating that they wonder how objective he will be on our City Council. Housing is the number one issue facing our city, both availability and affordability. So, what could be better than having someone with that specific expertise on the city council? When an organization board is being built, people look at the issues facing that organization and seek board members with those areas of expertise.

I don't know Mike Nugent, but I know others who do. It's my understanding that he is smart, thoughtful, honest, and fair. He also has expertise in housing issues; costs and availability. If you live in Ward 4, please join me in voting for Mike Nugent.

Chris Ryan,

Missoula

