A friend once asked for advice on whom to vote for in a City Council race and I was quick to encourage her to vote for Mike Nugent. I told her he was smart, thoughtful and pragmatic. As Mike runs to become Missoula’s next mayor, I look forward to voting for him in September.

I met Mike a few years ago when we worked together. From the beginning, it was easy to see how he’s earned the respect of a wide variety of Missoulians.

I know some in Missoula want a mayor with years of council experience while others want a “fresh face,” with limited political background. I believe the answer is somewhere between the two and Mike Nugent is that person. Mike cares deeply about Missoula and is invested in this community, but he’s still a problem solver who’s ready to do the hard work that local government requires. It’s a great combination, and it’s one that I wish more people — in local politics and beyond — had.

Ballots will go in the mail in about a month. I encourage my neighbors to join me in voting for Mike Nugent.

Lynn Solomon,

Missoula