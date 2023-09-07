Many of you have reached out to me, asking whom to vote for in the upcoming mayoral race. In a perfect world, there are literally dozens of individuals whom I believe would make the ideal mayor, as they share a belief in the power of the individual over the power of the government. Unfortunately, none of these individuals are running.

However, even though we do not agree on many political issues, there is a gentleman running who believes in Missoula, comes from the private sector, and understands business.

Michael Nugent replaced me on the City Council and genuinely loves our community; he's a great guy. And again, while we may not agree on many issues, he is willing to listen to those from the other side and govern using common sense.

Out of the three candidates with a chance to win the race, Mike Nugent is far and away the best choice. To my friends who live in Missoula, I hope you cast your vote for Mike Nugent for Missoula.

Jesse L. Ramos,

Missoula