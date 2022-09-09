Letter to the editor: Mike Nugent should be Missoula’s next mayor.

Missoula needs a leader with practical experience in our areas of pressing concern, particularly housing, growth, and human services. Mike's experience as a commissioner on the Housing Authority Board, as the board president of United Way, and as a small business owner gives him a unique awareness of our community's challenges. He also holds a master's degree in public administration, which provides him the skill set to find solutions. Those qualifications, along with his demeanor as a listener and consensus builder, are what Missoula needs.

In his current position, Mike oversees a staff of over 300 people, providing him with the day-to-day management abilities that are essential to manage city staff. His competent supervisory leadership in his current position will be welcome to ensure our local government is efficient.

As his constituent, I am impressed by Mike's responsiveness and willingness to listen and thoughtfully engage in difficult conversations. It is clear from the interactions that I've had with him that he is committed to service and this city. We are fortunate that he is willing to take on this new role, and I look forward to having him serve as Missoula's next mayor.

Katie Vaughan,

Missoula