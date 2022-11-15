Letter to the editor: Military families make sacrifices too

Thanks to all for the recognition this past Friday, Veterans Day. All who have served in the military know the price of their service. But over the years, I’ve come to see my military service as more of a privilege than a sacrifice. For I’ve gained so much more from it than I ever gave.

“There is nothing sweeter than to be an old man who has fought for his country.” (Master Gunnery Sergeant Rogers)

However, on this day, we have to note that all members of a military family make sacrifices to serve, including spouses and children. Families serve, not just members. And a spouse or child of a military member may have sacrificed more than that member ever did.

But “sacrifice” comes from the same Latin root as “sacred” does: “sacrare: to make holy, to consecrate.” And a spouse’s or child’s sacrifice makes a member’s service all the more sacred and sweet.

So to all families of military members: thank you for your sacrifice and take solace in it. For your sacrifice has consecrated your military member’s service and made it even more precious.

“They also serve who only stand and wait.” (John Milton)

Jeff Tschida

Polson