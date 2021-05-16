Letter to the editor: Mineral hospital cares for county

I would like to thank the Missoulian for your May 9 article, for honoring nurses Jennifer Donovan and Barb Jasper in our Mineral Community Hospital. It is based in Superior, where my wife Sandy and I live in a small town along route 90 with a population of just 800 people. As seniors, we look forward to the care that our hospital offers and services to the 4,200 people who live in Mineral County.
And, I am proud to say that I am a member of the Mineral County Medical Foundation board of directors that will be putting on its annual golf tournament on Sept. 18 at Trestle Creek Golf Course in nearby St. Regis. Every dollar we raise goes to help our community hospital.
David Mirisch,
Superior