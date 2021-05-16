Letter to the editor: Mineral hospital cares for county

I would like to thank the Missoulian for your May 9 article, for honoring nurses Jennifer Donovan and Barb Jasper in our Mineral Community Hospital. It is based in Superior, where my wife Sandy and I live in a small town along route 90 with a population of just 800 people. As seniors, we look forward to the care that our hospital offers and services to the 4,200 people who live in Mineral County.