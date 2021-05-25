Letter to the editor: Misguided decision to cut research ties

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Director Hank Worsech’s decision to stop coordinating in long-term studies with the two excellent university wildlife management departments in Montana is misguided.

Montana’s wildlife is an important feature for hunters, viewers, Montana’s economy and lifestyle, and requires scientifically accurate information to manage correctly. Montana’s wildlife programs produce great professionals who are the backbone of FWP. Additionally, these programs attract outstanding students who are important to the viability of our universities.

Long-term studies of wildlife are essential to understand what is influencing wildlife populations by minimizing short-term influences of variables like weather and determining root influences like habitat or predation, and the students doing these studies work very inexpensively.

Absent such studies, FWP managers will have no good answers to the bombastic claims and opinions offered by special-interest groups who think they know it all based on their anecdotal personal impressions. This was evident in the misguided legislation passed this last session by legislators with lots of opinions but few facts.