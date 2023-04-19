I live in Target Range where a critical levy is up for vote. Target Range has not approved a school levy since 2007. Why do we say no to high-quality education, safe learning environments and teacher retention? A neon postcard from “Concerned” Target Range taxpayers makes the answers clear: Target Range deals with persistent misinformation. Nearly every point on the postcard contained incomplete/misleading information. One misleading claim: One-third of Target Range students attend for free. The truth: Out-of-district students contribute more than Target Range spends on them. Public schools need levies for ~30% of their budget. Tuition will not fix chronic underfunding. Another misleading claim: Target Range school is not fiscally responsible. The truth: 1) Target Range spends ~$3,500 less/student than county schools. The levy will infuse ~$600/student/year, still MUCH less than their peers. 2) Public schools are monitored with mechanisms for complaints. There’s no factual basis for the claim that Target Range is wasteful/ misusing money. 3) Target Range School has been tightening its belt for years — you can see it in its run-down building, large class sizes and parents substituting. Target Range voters, our school is in trouble. Support public education and vote yes to the Target Range School General Operating Levy.
Bethany Morris,
Missoula