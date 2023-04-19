I live in Target Range where a critical levy is up for vote. Target Range has not approved a school levy since 2007. Why do we say no to high-quality education, safe learning environments and teacher retention? A neon postcard from “Concerned” Target Range taxpayers makes the answers clear: Target Range deals with persistent misinformation. Nearly every point on the postcard contained incomplete/misleading information. One misleading claim: One-third of Target Range students attend for free. The truth: Out-of-district students contribute more than Target Range spends on them. Public schools need levies for ~30% of their budget. Tuition will not fix chronic underfunding. Another misleading claim: Target Range school is not fiscally responsible. The truth: 1) Target Range spends ~$3,500 less/student than county schools. The levy will infuse ~$600/student/year, still MUCH less than their peers. 2) Public schools are monitored with mechanisms for complaints. There’s no factual basis for the claim that Target Range is wasteful/ misusing money. 3) Target Range School has been tightening its belt for years — you can see it in its run-down building, large class sizes and parents substituting. Target Range voters, our school is in trouble. Support public education and vote yes to the Target Range School General Operating Levy.