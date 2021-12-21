Letter to the editor: Misinformed or intentionally misleading?

Roger Koopman’s opinion piece regarding government building wealth (Missoulian, Dec. 14) is a typical misguided conservative trope. Mr. Koopman is either misinformed or misleading.
Since its inception, the federal government has paved the way for wealth to be created and what has made this country so successful. From the post office delivering your holiday advertising and packages to the national interstate freeway system moving product from factory to market. The space program created hundreds of new inventions and has allowed Elon Musk to fly his millionaire friends on joy rides. Our universities provide most of the new research that corporations rely on. All of this paid for by American taxpayers. This is not to mention the public lands that ranchers graze, and oil and mining companies extract for pennies on the dollar.
Conservatives like to say that only private enterprise creates wealth, but the truth is that a partnership of private companies and government is what created the middle class and yes, the ultra-wealthy. None of this even touches on the police and fire departments, and the world’s greatest military.
Misinformed or intentionally misleading?
Dave Franzman,
Florence