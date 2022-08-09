 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Misleading information

I would like to point out some misleading information in the recent guest view written by Brad Tschida and Lyn Hellegaard on returning surplus funds (Missoulian July 26).

Regarding the surplus, they state: ”This came despite a reduction in the top income tax rate, by Republicans, from 6.9% to 6.5% in 2021.” This is false. The reduced rate takes effect for the 2022 tax year. The top rate for the 2021 tax year was still 6.9%. This can easily be confirmed on the DOR website. Thus the surplus didn’t happen “despite a reduced rate” since the reduced rate wasn’t in effect at the time. Tschida and Hellegaard are either purposely misleading voters or do not understand the Montana budget. When making plans for the surplus, legislators might want to see what effect the reduced rate has a year from now when it actually kicks in.

And as we all should know, gas prices continue to fall, and inflation is not the fault of any one party. It’s world-wide.

Karen Booker,

Missoula

