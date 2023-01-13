Letter to the editor: Missed big House changes

You missed the unusual activities of our democracy. Rather than call it “performative” or “nasty to Democrats” without explanation, you should have covered the part where the minority was able to negotiate changes in how the House conducts business. The news parts include the agreement to offset mandatory spending increases with mandatory spending cuts and requiring a 3/5 super-majority to approve spending increases. Also of interest is the directive to remove duplicative programs, eliminate proxy voting and a 72-hour rule to allow time to read new legislation before voting on it. All sensible things, most would agree. And it would be a good thing to slow down the pace of federal government spending and rule-making while requiring the representatives to engage more in the democratic process.