Letter to the editor: Missed opportunity for UM recruitment

Just met a University of Montana alum who was livid that his daughter chose Montana State University over UM. They have been UM alums for four generations. They stayed at a downtown hotel but when they exited, they were frightened by over-aggressive panhandlers.

At UM, the people in the Registrar’s Office spent about half as much time with them as the personnel at MSU. Instead of the shirt and ties of the past, they thought the faculty looked unprofessional.

The UM president’s wife reportedly sought to give Jim Messina, a political activist in Washington, D.C., a list of Montana students, and their personal data, to help recruiting for UM. Have we failed in our mission to educate and now only indoctrinate?

I’m depressed over the closure of another Greek house, the KKG, and it seems the students have lost another chance to learn valuable things that will allow them to develop their character along with their minds. The Greek system is doing well at MSU. Pot seems to have affected too many young minds. Alcohol was the danger but most of us learned to drink responsibly and still get a good education. So sad.