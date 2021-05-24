Letter to the editor: Missed opportunity to support farmers

As a single mother putting myself through school, I used the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) to feed my children. However, SNAP benefits are limited, which often forced me to buy cheaper foods instead of nutritious, fresh produce. Then, I found the Double SNAP Dollars program (DSD), allowing me to double my SNAP benefits (up to $20) for produce at local farmers markets. I was able to afford nutritious food and support my local farmers.

Access to DSD had long-lasting benefits for my family. My youngest, exposed early to these foods — thanks to Double SNAP Dollars — can’t get enough fruits and vegetables; while my oldest, who was not exposed early in life to these foods, wants little to do with them.

House Bill 235, introduced in the 2021 Montana Legislature, would’ve provided $95,000 in state funding to expand DSD to new communities, and reach more families like mine. Gov. Greg Gianforte’s decision to veto HB235, despite bipartisan support and passing the Legislature, is disappointing. The governor missed an opportunity to support struggling Montana farmers and families.