Letter to the editor: Missoula Aging Services is a lifeline

Anyone who has tried to figure out signing up for Medicare or Medicaid knows how frustrating and challenging it can be.

Missoula Aging Services is a lifeline for folks and family members in this predicament. They provide unbiased help to anyone seeking to sign up for or change their coverage. In 2021, this service helped older adults in Missoula County save an estimated $750,000 on Medicare Savings Plans and prescription drug coverage.

This is just one of the ways in which Missoula Aging Services helps people in our community. Others include such programs as Meals on Wheels, Care Transitions, older adult programs fighting abuse and scams, Veterans Direct Care Program, Alzheimer’s and dementia care programs, respite care, caregiver support, Foster Grandparent Program, and numerous education classes aimed at helping older adults. It speaks to why the Missoula Aging Services Levy on this June’s Primary Election ballot is worthy of our support.

As our population ages, we need to make sure the resources are there to help older adults in transition. Please support the levy. It’s the right thing to do for our family members, our friends, our neighbors and our community!

Roberta J. Smith,

chair, Missoula Aging Services Governing Board

