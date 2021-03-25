Letter to the editor: Missoula being smothered by greed

It absolutely amazes me that so many builders are building “affordable” housing in Missoula — to the tune that everyday people trying to live in this beautiful city are being forced out. It is enough to make one cry! Even earning a decent living in Missoula, which can be iffy, at best, does not mean people can afford rental prices, let alone even purchasing a new or used home.
I’m not sure what needs to be done except builders, landlords, rental agencies need to suck it up and provide “affordable” housing. The beauty of Missoula is being smothered by greed.
Christine McConaughey,
Missoula