Those of us who live in Missoula benefit from the professionalism and fast response times by our Missoula Fire Department and our Missoula Police Department. It begins with leadership. Missoula Fire Chief Gordy Hughes, who grew up in Missoula and joined the Fire Department in 1993. He has served as a firefighter, an inspector in its Fire Prevention Bureau, as fire marshal, and as assistant chief. The Missoula Fire Department always shows up with a team of well-trained EMT professionals to stabilize the patient.

I have never worked for the Missoula Police Department, but I've known many of their officers and members of their administration for years. I'm a former law enforcement officer and a retired small business owner in Missoula. Chief Mike Colyer, a Missoula native, rose up through the ranks. He joined the Department in 1994 and has served in almost every position, including assistant chief. Chief Colyer is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. The curriculum includes law, behavioral science, forensic science, the terrorist mindset, communication, health and fitness and leadership development. Missoulians benefit from thorough investigations and fair treatment for all concerned.