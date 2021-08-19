Letter to the editor: Missoula City Band is highlight of visit

Our home is in Tucson, Arizona, but we spend summers in our motorhome in an RV Park in Missoula. There is so much to do in this area, but one of the main attractions for us is the Missoula City Band and its very affable, animated conductor, Gary Gillette.

Where else will you find a skillful band conductor in Bermuda shorts and flip flops? Each Wednesday night from June to the middle of August, the band plays one hour of delightful music in the amphitheater while we sit in the shade on Bonner Park's beautifully manicured grass and keep an eye out for the Big Dipper ice cream truck.

A big "thank you" to Gary Gillette, the band and the city for keeping the tradition of a city band alive and thriving. Way to go!

Fran Winckel,

Tuscon, Arizona

