 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Missoulian is partnering with Local Bounti who is sponsoring 625 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Letter to the editor: Missoula County has no shame

  • 0

Here we go with the Cody Marble case again (Missoulian Dec. 20). Hasn't the county persecuted this man enough? When he was just a boy, he was completely railroaded by crooked County Attorney Fred Van Valkenburg. Anyone running for office that accepts an endorsement from Valkenburg automatically loses my vote and support. A judge threw out his conviction and the current County Attorney refused to prosecute stating the case "lacked integrity." The Legislature passed the prisoner compensation bill to stop large law suits from bad law. Marble should be able to sue the county for millions. Now the county comes with a private lawyer to try to stop Marble from getting any compensation. How much are we paying this guy? I guess that what the judge and county attorney say doesn't matter as long as the county saves some money. Missoula County just stop this. Have you no shame? You have ruined an innocent man's life. Pay your share and move on.

People are also reading…

Rob Foote,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News