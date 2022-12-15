Letter to the editor: Missoula county tax system

After reading the Missoula County Commissioners' deplorable whining that the voters denied them the monies sought for the Fairgrounds and Crisis Service levy, they continue to deny that their reckless spending is part of the problem. Another part is allowing so many nonprofit groups to infiltrate high-end real estate, of which the property taxes that were paid by business for profit is lost, because nonprofit companies pay no property taxes. Look at what the City has done with West Broadway, when the City owns property, the tax revenue from that property disappears too. The burden is then put on the tax payers, who are tired of all the feel good spending by Missoula County, of which the City of Missoula is part of. We now have Marshall Mountain and the Federal building looming in our collective tax debt. The answer is quit spending the money when it doesn't exist or having any hope of revenue for return. Get out of the real estate business, you are very bad at it.