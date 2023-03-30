For many years, starting in the 1990s, I had a season pass at Snowbowl. During that time I was evacuated by rope from chairlifts three or four times, which by Snowbowl standards is not a lot. But to put that in perspective: I have skied most of the big resorts and myriad small areas in 18 U.S. states, several Canadian provinces, Switzerland and Italy, and have never once had to be evacuated from any kind of conveyance. Evacuation by rope an extreme Snowbowl inconvenience, there are plenty of others. And Brad saying that Riblet chairs have a tendency to slam against poles is typical of management rationale: Snowbowl is the victim of some design flaw, not poor maintenance, installation or operation. Only thing is, at other ski areas Riblet chairs don’t come apart after slamming into poles. Sub-par chairlifts are only one of the many ways skiers are abused at Snowbowl. I got tired of it, and decided that rather than buying another season pass it made more sense to drive to Lookout, Bridger or Whitefish, even if that meant an overnight. Missoula deserves better.