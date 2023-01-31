Letter to the editor: Missoula has an overpopulation problem

John Battaglia (Missoulian letter to the editor, Jan. 23), will you please run for mayor. You are absolutely right, Missoula does not have a housing problem, we have an overpopulation problem. No city has ever built itself out of a housing shortage, it just ends up getting bigger with no thought to how negatively the growth affects crime, traffic and just that intangible sense of community a small town has. When my husband moved here in 1972 there was nothing past Malfunction Junction but farmland. When I moved here in '82 Reserve Street was the same. How big are we going to get? Spokane size? Seattle? I agree Mr. Battaglia, lets practice contentment.