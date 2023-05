John Engen’s vision of Missoula becoming the next Portland is fast becoming true, no matter how good and noble these intentions were. Everyone can see what is happening in Portland and Missoula is quickly becoming the same. It’s not too late to make a change, but tough decisions will have to be made. Lots of good people have been taken advantage of. The compassion and generosity here is unbelievable, but Missoula is well on its way to being a blight on Montana.