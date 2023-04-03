I want to thank the many people who stopped on Pattee Canyon Road, Sunday, March 26 in the afternoon to help me get my car out of the ditch. It was extremely icy just below the Crazy Canyon trailhead and I spun my car out. Not only did every single car that came by stop to help, but several people got out and pushed, dug and towed to get me out. Thankfully, my car and I are okay, and my heart is full from the genuine care, ingenuity and generosity that was shown to me. In spite of the media trying to convince us how divided we are, in reality, we live in a loving and caring community that takes time out to help a stranger in need. Thanks, Missoulians!