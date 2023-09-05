Missoula is so lucky to have a leader who's as committed to the public interest as Jordan Hess. In his 10 years of service on City Council and now as mayor, he's been a leader on building climate resiliency, addressing houselessness and improving local infrastructure.

Strong representation of the public’s interest is hard to come by. Many elected officials have conflicted interests. While I am a Realtor and know development isn’t always a bad thing, especially not affordable housing, both Andrea Davis and Mike Nugent come from a background heavily devoted to housing development.

Mayor Hess, meanwhile, has a pure focus on creating more housing that's affordable to Missoulians, and is experienced on multiple other issues besides. He's led our community with humility and grace. We'd be foolish to lose his thoughtful and trustworthy leadership.

After nearly two decades in public interest politics working for the Montana Public Interest Research Group and Montana Conservation Voters, I learned one important thing about elections: You don’t vote for new leadership when the current leadership is doing an exceptional job.

Please join me in honoring Mayor Hess’ tireless service with your vote!

Ross Prosperi,

Missoula