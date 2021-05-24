Letter to the editor: Missoula leaders created tax mess

Kudos to Rep. Brad Tschida for his irrefutable portrayal of the facts surrounding Montana property taxes, both pertaining to Montana in general and Missoula County/city in particular.

In their latest propaganda message, Mayor Engen and other Missoula politicians obfuscate the tax mess they have created without actually addressing any of the facts that Tschida laid out. For example, they equate percentages for tax rates and tax bases, which actually mean two completely different things. They continue to refuse to accept any responsibility for their poor fiscal judgement. I hope most Missoulians will see through their transparent facade.