Letter to the editor: Missoula library displays values

Our new library displays Missoula’s heart and character; it compliments our carousel, parks, surrounding mountains and rivers; it represents Missoula well.

The fourth floor’s huge windows let your eyes skim across the tops of the city and come to rest on the mountains we have kept intact to display their ever-changing beauty.

Inside spaces are open, usable, artful and seem bright from outside light everywhere. Wide steps between the floors invite us to see what is up there. Books, newspapers, magazines, meeting rooms, work spaces, tables, kids’ places, chairs at interesting niches for reading, looking, thinking (the next best thing to sitting under a tree, but more comfortable).

Our new library is a place to show visitors as a glimpse into our values.

A big thank-you to all the library people involved, the architects, builders and even to us who did no more than vote “yes.”

We did good.

Jerry Covault,

Missoula

