Letter to the editor: Missoula needs affordable housing

Aaron Wagner, co-developer of the Missoulian site, has barely set foot in Missoula and knows everything that’s wrong and he’s going to fix it. From the looks of the rendition these are going to be high-end residences out of the reach of most Missoulians' income. Or wealthy out-of-state people who don’t know anything about the state, flooding in inevitably to try to change it to something resembling what they left.

I think Cole Bergquist should find new partners and disassociate himself from these Utah developers. And maybe for once instead of the pursuit of profit only, put some affordable housing into the development.

It’s pretty obvious this state is up for sale. From state government to the local economy. The real losers, besides the citizens, are the small businesses which are the backbone of this state who will never be able to find people to work here and live here. Even medical providers who earn more than the average Montanan cannot find housing.

Paul McCann,

Missoula

