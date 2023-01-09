 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Missoula needs Mike Nugent's leadership

  • 0

I don’t know our new mayor, but I do remember the gentleman who stepped to the plate to break the Missoula City Council voting stalemate to facilitate consensus – his name is Mike Nugent. Mike thought of the greater good of our community. This wasn’t a selfish act, but rather, one of concern and mature thoughtfulness honoring the dignity of a political rule-making body, ahead of any personal interest. Missoula deserves to benefit from such patient discourse and caring leadership. Additionally, Mike is a family man who grew up here, is raising a family here and has contributed widely to Missoula.

When I served on City Council, we worked together well with the county commissioners. However, political endorsements were infrequent and, perhaps, inappropriate suggesting too cozy a partnership. Most importantly, the citizens of Missoula get to select the next mayor. Our growing city needs more gracious, understanding, flexible and forthright leadership. Mike Nugent has demonstrated those qualities in spades and full ability to serve constituents as mayor. All things to consider carefully before you vote in the race for Missoula’s next mayor.

People are also reading…

Elaine Shea,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: It’s pity

Letter to the editor: It’s pity

I am reluctant to write letters these days, for many reasons, most of which is not to contribute to increasing the division so prevalent in Am…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News