Letter to the editor: Missoula needs Mike Nugent's leadership

I don’t know our new mayor, but I do remember the gentleman who stepped to the plate to break the Missoula City Council voting stalemate to facilitate consensus – his name is Mike Nugent. Mike thought of the greater good of our community. This wasn’t a selfish act, but rather, one of concern and mature thoughtfulness honoring the dignity of a political rule-making body, ahead of any personal interest. Missoula deserves to benefit from such patient discourse and caring leadership. Additionally, Mike is a family man who grew up here, is raising a family here and has contributed widely to Missoula.
When I served on City Council, we worked together well with the county commissioners. However, political endorsements were infrequent and, perhaps, inappropriate suggesting too cozy a partnership. Most importantly, the citizens of Missoula get to select the next mayor. Our growing city needs more gracious, understanding, flexible and forthright leadership. Mike Nugent has demonstrated those qualities in spades and full ability to serve constituents as mayor. All things to consider carefully before you vote in the race for Missoula’s next mayor.
People are also reading…
Elaine Shea,
Missoula