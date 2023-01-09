Letter to the editor: Missoula needs Mike Nugent's leadership

I don’t know our new mayor, but I do remember the gentleman who stepped to the plate to break the Missoula City Council voting stalemate to facilitate consensus – his name is Mike Nugent. Mike thought of the greater good of our community. This wasn’t a selfish act, but rather, one of concern and mature thoughtfulness honoring the dignity of a political rule-making body, ahead of any personal interest. Missoula deserves to benefit from such patient discourse and caring leadership. Additionally, Mike is a family man who grew up here, is raising a family here and has contributed widely to Missoula.